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India's Crucial Quest for Green Energy Minerals

India's green energy transition is accelerating due to geopolitical conflicts, increasing its reliance on imports of critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. Despite domestic production efforts, the country faces significant challenges in processing and refining. Strategic decisions on investments in mining, processing, and recycling are crucial for energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:03 IST
India's Crucial Quest for Green Energy Minerals
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India's ambitious green energy goals are being hastened by geopolitical pressures that expose its dependency on foreign mineral imports. The nation imports crucial minerals like lithium and cobalt, vital for its renewable energy transition.

According to a NITI Aayog report, the demand for these minerals is expected to spike as India targets installing 500 gigawatts of green energy by 2030. However, gaps in processing and refining pose significant energy security risks.

Experts argue that India's strategic vulnerabilities lie in the processing phase, not just mining. The nation recently launched a National Critical Mineral Mission, although efforts to build domestic capabilities face hurdles due to financing and technological challenges.

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