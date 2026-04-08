TikTok's European Data Drive: 1 Billion Euro Finnish Expansion

TikTok has announced a substantial investment, committing 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) to develop a second data center in Finland within a year. This expansion is part of broader efforts to relocate European user data storage to the continent, responding to regulatory pressures.

The new data center, situated in Lahti, southern Finland, will initially operate with a capacity of 50 megawatts (MW), potentially scaling up to 128 MW. The initiative forms part of TikTok's significant 12 billion euro European data sovereignty strategy, which aims to provide top-tier data protection for over 200 million European users.

Despite approval from Finland's defense ministry, concerns persist among Finnish politicians regarding security and transparency, as voiced by the former minister of economic affairs Wille Rydman. The mayor of Lahti, Niko Kyynarainen, expressed satisfaction with the new investment, underscoring its significance for the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)