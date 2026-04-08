Aluminum Tariff Tensions: Ford's Plea for Relief Amid Supply Strain

Ford Motor is at the forefront of a campaign to seek relief from aluminum tariffs, as recent fires at a Novelis plant have disrupted supply chains essential for vehicle manufacturing.

The automaker requested temporary relief from the duties, particularly until the plant in Oswego, New York, can fully resume operations. However, the U.S. government has so far denied such requests, leaving Ford grappling with increased costs.

The tariffs are affecting Ford's profits and vehicle production, as the company primarily uses aluminum-bodied trucks. This situation highlights ongoing tensions between the automotive industry and the Trump administration's tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)