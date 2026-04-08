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Middle East Ceasefire Sparks Market Surge Amidst Oil Price Drop

A two-week Middle East ceasefire has led to a drop in oil prices, a surge in global stocks, and a decline in the U.S. dollar. The ceasefire, agreed upon by President Trump and Iran, has raised hopes for resumed oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, amid market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:03 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:03 IST
Middle East Ceasefire Sparks Market Surge Amidst Oil Price Drop
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Oil prices plummeted while global stocks soared on Wednesday, following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, which raised hopes for renewed oil flows through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The ceasefire, agreed upon by U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran after weeks of geopolitical tensions that saw the strategic waterway effectively blocked, quickly impacted markets. U.S. crude futures dropped nearly 15%, settling at $96.31 per barrel, while the S&P 500 futures rose over 2%.

Global political and market analysts remain cautious, however. The six-week conflict significantly disrupted energy markets, heightening fears of inflation and affecting international economic stability. The ceasefire brings temporary relief, but questions linger about the long-term feasibility of actual de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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