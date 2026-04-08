Left Menu

Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

A two-week ceasefire in the Middle East led to a dramatic market shift, with oil prices plummeting and stocks and bonds surging. President Trump announced the ceasefire just hours before a deadline, easing geopolitical tensions and providing temporary respite to global markets rattled by weeks of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:39 IST
Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Oil prices fell sharply, and stocks and bonds soared as the safe-haven dollar weakened on Wednesday. This change came as a result of a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, offering markets hope for renewed oil and gas flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

This period of market volatility and geopolitical tension followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February. These actions had intensified regional tensions, with Iran threatening the closure of the waterway that carries about 20% of global energy supplies. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire shortly before the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the strait.

The market reaction was immediate: U.S. crude futures dropped by approximately 15% to $96.31 a barrel, while Brent futures fell 13% to $94.71 per barrel. Global stock indices rose, with S&P 500 futures up 2.5% and European futures jumping more than 5%. The U.S. dollar, previously a safe haven, declined across the board, while Asian markets also saw significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

Breakthrough in Urumqi: Afghanistan and Pakistan Seek Comprehensive Peace

 Global
2
Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Developments

Gulf Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Developments

 Global
3
Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

Two-Week Ceasefire: US and Iran Reach Tentative Agreement

 Israel
4
Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

Violence Erupts in Nigeria: 20 Killed in Northwestern Attack

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026