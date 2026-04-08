Ceasefire Calms Markets as Oil and Stocks Pivot Amid Middle East Tensions

Oil prices fell sharply, and stocks and bonds soared as the safe-haven dollar weakened on Wednesday. This change came as a result of a two-week ceasefire in the Middle East, offering markets hope for renewed oil and gas flows through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

This period of market volatility and geopolitical tension followed U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in February. These actions had intensified regional tensions, with Iran threatening the closure of the waterway that carries about 20% of global energy supplies. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a ceasefire shortly before the deadline he set for Iran to reopen the strait.

The market reaction was immediate: U.S. crude futures dropped by approximately 15% to $96.31 a barrel, while Brent futures fell 13% to $94.71 per barrel. Global stock indices rose, with S&P 500 futures up 2.5% and European futures jumping more than 5%. The U.S. dollar, previously a safe haven, declined across the board, while Asian markets also saw significant gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)