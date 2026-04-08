Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally As U.S. And Iran Reach Temporary Truce

The U.S. and Iran's unexpected two-week ceasefire sent shockwaves through global stock markets on Wednesday, revitalizing investor sentiment and causing a notable drop in crude oil prices.

The late Tuesday agreement, announced just hours before President Trump's deadline, contributed to significant rallies in major Asian and European equity indexes.

As fears over energy supply disruptions subsided, investors adjusted their expectations about future interest rate changes, with many now predicting that the Federal Reserve will maintain current borrowing costs throughout the year.