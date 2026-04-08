France to Ensure Rapid Drop in Petrol Prices Post Ceasefire

Following the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States, the French government has committed to ensuring that petrol pump prices decrease as quickly as they increased. This was confirmed by French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Lecornu emphasized the importance of rapid price adjustments at the pumps. He announced that a meeting with energy representatives would be held to establish a 'control plan' aimed at monitoring and regulating petrol prices.

Lecornu's declaration underscores the government's position on maintaining fair pricing in response to global fluctuations. 'When global prices fall, prices at the pump must fall as quickly as they rose. The government will ensure this,' Lecornu stressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)