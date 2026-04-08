Oil Market Rebound: U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Fuels Financial Optimism

Oil prices plunged below $100 per barrel, while financial markets saw a surge after President Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. The announcement brought some relief and optimism for energy flows resuming through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, invigorating investor sentiment.

The ceasefire was announced shortly before a deadline for Iran to reopen the strait, avoiding potential U.S. military actions. Despite the truce, lingering impacts on energy infrastructure in the Middle East cast doubt on a long-term solution. The 'TACO trade' sentiment resurfaced among investors, as markets responded to past policy shifts.

European and Asian stocks soared, with Wall Street futures indicating significant gains. The U.S. dollar fell as safe-haven demand waned. Analysts advise caution in risk-taking until a lasting peace is ensured, while bond yields dropped amidst changing expectations for future rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)