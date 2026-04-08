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Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, Oil Prices Dip

U.S. stock index futures soared as a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran eased tensions, leading to a decline in oil prices. Global equity indexes rallied while energy stocks fell. Investors remain cautious about long-term resolutions and the potential impact on global economic growth and monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:12 IST
Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire, Oil Prices Dip
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Investors expressed relief as U.S. stock index futures surged on Wednesday following news of a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. The remarkable development, which occurred just before President Trump's deadline, eased fears of a major conflict that could disrupt global oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global markets responded with enthusiasm; equity indexes in Asia and Europe rose between 4% and 5%, and crude prices fell 16% to around $90 per barrel. Despite the positive momentum, market analyst Josh Gilbert cautioned that lasting market stability depends on permanent reopening negotiations of the Strait.

U.S. energy stocks mirrored global oil declines, falling in premarket trading, while travel and leisure shares saw an uptick. Investors await further negotiations and Federal Reserve signals regarding economic policies amid concerns that the conflict's resolution remains uncertain.

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