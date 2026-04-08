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Investor Surge: Asia Markets Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets surged following a U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal, easing geopolitical tensions. China's CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite showed substantial gains, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng and tech stocks also rose. Improved demand and positive property sentiment in Hong Kong contributed to the rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:37 IST
Investor Surge: Asia Markets Skyrocket Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire
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China and Hong Kong stocks experienced significant gains on Wednesday as news of a U.S. ceasefire deal with Iran increased investor confidence in riskier assets. Notably, China's blue-chip CSI300 Index surged by 3.5%, marking its largest one-day gain since October 2024, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 2.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also climbed 3%, with local technology giants seeing a remarkable 5.2% increase.

This rally was sparked by hopes of reduced geopolitical tensions, leading to a broader relief rally across major Asian stock markets and currencies. Key sectors such as cloud computing, semiconductors, and the gold industry led the gains, while energy stocks lagged. In Hong Kong, significant players like miner CMOC and food delivery service Meituan saw their stock prices soar over 10% each.

Market strategists highlight that this rally might extend further in the short term, particularly if oil prices decline, the yuan strengthens, and Hong Kong's property market sentiment continues to improve. Although some investors predict a relatively mild rebound, given the lack of a significant sell-off during the Iran conflict, anticipation of Chinese policymakers maintaining a cautious approach remains prevalent. Regional indices, including Shenzhen's and the ChiNext Composite, also reported notable gains, contributing to an overall uptick in Asian markets.

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