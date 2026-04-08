European Markets Surge Amid Middle East Ceasefire Hopes

European shares witnessed a significant upturn on Wednesday, exceeding a 3% increase as news of a two-week Middle East ceasefire fueled a global market rally. This development lifted hopes for the resumption of oil and gas flows through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 3.6% to 611.86 points, aiming for its largest single-day gain in a year. In regional markets, Germany's DAX surged 4.7%, and London's FTSE 100 increased by 2.5% following a swift reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's agreement on the ceasefire with Iran, narrowly averting potential destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Investors watch keenly for the ceasefire's long-term impact as the European fear gauge STOXX volatility index dropped below 25. They remain cautious, as warned by UBS strategist Kiran Ganesh, despite energy markets relieving with Brent crude futures dropping by 12.3%, promising lower energy costs.