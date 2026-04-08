Oil Prices Tumble as Middle East Ceasefire Impacts Global Markets

Energy stocks in the U.S. and Europe experienced a downturn on Wednesday following a ceasefire in the Middle East that eased fears of supply disruptions and curtailed the war premium factored into oil prices.

Oil prices dipped below $100 per barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump's agreement to a temporary cessation of strikes on Iran, contingent upon the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts noted that market conditions remain susceptible to headline risks.

Meanwhile, the decline in oil prices offered a reprieve to airlines, which saw their shares soar as the anticipated decrease in fuel costs provided much-needed relief amid recent financial pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)