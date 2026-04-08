Chile's Inflation Surge: Fuel Costs Drive Consumer Prices Higher

Chile experienced a 1% rise in consumer prices for March, surpassing expectations from a Reuters poll, according to data from the national statistics agency, INE. The increase is largely attributed to a surge in oil prices, which elevated transport costs.

As the world's leading copper producer, Chile recorded monthly inflation driven by the ripple effects of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran, causing fuel prices to swell worldwide. Ten out of 13 sectors saw price hikes, with notable increases in the transport sector, where costs rose by 2.6%.

Gasoline prices alone jumped by 8.2% during the month, amid government efforts led by President Jose Antonio Kast to align domestic prices with climbing international rates. Subsequently, annual inflation rose to 2.8%, up from 2.4% the previous month, staying within but near the upper limit of the central bank's target range.

(With inputs from agencies.)