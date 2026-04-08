Chile's Inflation Surge: Fuel Costs Drive Consumer Prices Higher
Consumer prices in Chile rose by 1% in March due to a significant increase in oil prices, impacting transport costs. This exceeded economist forecasts and was driven by global tensions affecting fuel costs. Gasoline prices saw a notable rise, contributing to an increase in annual inflation to 2.8%.
Chile experienced a 1% rise in consumer prices for March, surpassing expectations from a Reuters poll, according to data from the national statistics agency, INE. The increase is largely attributed to a surge in oil prices, which elevated transport costs.
As the world's leading copper producer, Chile recorded monthly inflation driven by the ripple effects of the U.S.-Israeli conflict on Iran, causing fuel prices to swell worldwide. Ten out of 13 sectors saw price hikes, with notable increases in the transport sector, where costs rose by 2.6%.
Gasoline prices alone jumped by 8.2% during the month, amid government efforts led by President Jose Antonio Kast to align domestic prices with climbing international rates. Subsequently, annual inflation rose to 2.8%, up from 2.4% the previous month, staying within but near the upper limit of the central bank's target range.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delta Air Lines Grapples with Rising Jet Fuel Costs Amidst Global Tensions
EIB Partners with Latvia to Supercharge High-Growth Sectors and Scale-Up Innovation Economy
Global Economy Teeters as Iran Conflict Sparks Recession Fears
We shall remain vigilant of evolving situation and put in place policies that prioritize best interest of the economy: RBI Guv.
Transform Rural Economy: From Seeds to Startups; Raisen to Host Krishi Mahakumbh