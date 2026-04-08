World Bank Cuts Growth Forecast Amid Rising Costs and Gulf Uncertainty

The World Bank has downgraded its growth forecast for Sub-Saharan Africa to 4.1% in 2026, attributing the change to rising fuel and fertilizer prices and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

This revision marks a decrease from the previous estimate of 4.4%, as escalating costs and investment uncertainties from the Gulf region loom over vulnerable economies.

Compounded by heavy debt burdens and constrained fiscal policies, African nations face limited options in addressing these challenges, risking further economic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)