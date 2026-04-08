Wall Street Soars as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Reduces Crude Prices

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a substantial uplift on Wednesday as the United States and Iran reached a pivotal two-week ceasefire agreement. This diplomatic advancement spurred a decline in crude oil prices due to expectations that energy supplies through the strategic Strait of Hormuz could soon resume.

At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise of 393.7 points, representing a 0.85% increase, reaching 46,978.17. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 137.5 points, marking a 2.08% rise to stand at 6,754.36. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made the most significant leap, ascending by 803.4 points, or 3.65%, hitting 22,821.209 at the commencement of trading.

The optimistic market response underscores the impact of geopolitical developments on global energy markets and investor sentiment, with traders hopeful for continuity in oil flow, stabilizing the energy supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)