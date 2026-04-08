Left Menu

Wall Street Soars as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Reduces Crude Prices

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a significant rise on Wednesday following a ceasefire agreement between the U.S. and Iran. This development led to a drop in crude prices with the anticipation of resumed energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all saw notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street Soars as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Reduces Crude Prices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a substantial uplift on Wednesday as the United States and Iran reached a pivotal two-week ceasefire agreement. This diplomatic advancement spurred a decline in crude oil prices due to expectations that energy supplies through the strategic Strait of Hormuz could soon resume.

At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a rise of 393.7 points, representing a 0.85% increase, reaching 46,978.17. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 137.5 points, marking a 2.08% rise to stand at 6,754.36. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite made the most significant leap, ascending by 803.4 points, or 3.65%, hitting 22,821.209 at the commencement of trading.

The optimistic market response underscores the impact of geopolitical developments on global energy markets and investor sentiment, with traders hopeful for continuity in oil flow, stabilizing the energy supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Excludes Lebanon: Israel's Massive Strikes Unveil Escalating Tensions

Ceasefire Excludes Lebanon: Israel's Massive Strikes Unveil Escalating Tensi...

 Global
2
Harassment Allegations Rock Major MNC

Harassment Allegations Rock Major MNC

 India
3
New Guidelines for Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools: Fee Hikes Capped and Vendor Restrictions

New Guidelines for Gautam Buddh Nagar Schools: Fee Hikes Capped and Vendor R...

 India
4
Emerging Markets Face Major Cash Outflows Amid Geopolitical Shocks

Emerging Markets Face Major Cash Outflows Amid Geopolitical Shocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026