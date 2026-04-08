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Chile Faces Inflation Surge Amid Global Oil Price Spike

Chile experienced a 1% increase in consumer prices in March due to rising oil prices, a result of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This surge, especially in transportation costs, has pushed inflation to 2.8%, while the central bank maintains borrowing rates and the inflation outlook remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:04 IST
Chile Faces Inflation Surge Amid Global Oil Price Spike
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Consumer prices in Chile rose by 1% in March, largely due to a significant increase in oil prices as reported by the INE. This exceeded economists' predictions of a 0.9% rise, reflecting the global impact of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The transportation sector, a key affected area, saw gasoline prices skyrocket by 8.2% and international airfares jump by 15.2%. President Jose Antonio Kast's government implemented a steep fuel price hike to align domestic rates with international trends, adding pressure to Chile's inflation.

Though a U.S.-Iran ceasefire offers some relief, uncertainties remain around the stability of Middle Eastern fuel supplies. Chile's central bank has held the borrowing rate steady at 4.5% amid these tensions and predicts inflation may only stabilize by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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