QatarEnergy's Resurgence: LNG Production Set to Reignite
QatarEnergy plans to restart LNG production following a halt due to military attacks. Production at QELNG North 1, Qatar's initial LNG project, has partially resumed. Full operations depend on safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, currently hindered by Iranian naval threats.
QatarEnergy is poised to relaunch its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, according to insiders who spoke to Reuters, marking a significant recovery phase following disruptions earlier this year.
The halt came in March after military attacks targeted facilities in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed. Two of three trains at QELNG North 1, Qatar's pioneering LNG venture in Ras Laffan Industrial City, have now resumed operations. The complex boasts a production capability of around 10 million tons per annum of LNG.
However, the shift to full productivity is contingent upon ships safely navigating the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway remains tense, with Iranian naval forces threatening vessels lacking Tehran's authorization, as stated by shipping sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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