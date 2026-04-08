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Oil Markets React as US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement Unfolds

Oil prices fell sharply under $100 a barrel after President Trump announced a tentative ceasefire with Iran, potentially reopening the Strait of Hormuz. While markets anticipate enhanced oil supply, uncertainty looms over the fragility of the ceasefire. Talks are underway to secure safe passage through the strategic waterway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:21 IST
Oil Markets React as US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement Unfolds
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Oil prices plunged below $100 per barrel on Wednesday following an unexpected ceasefire agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran, paving the way for the potential reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell by $13.57 or 12.42% to settle at $95.70 per barrel. Concurrently, WTI futures dropped by $16.95 or 15.01%, driven by anticipation of increased energy supplies becoming accessible through the critical shipping route. Andrew Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates noted market optimism about potential oil influx, though he cautioned about the ceasefire's fragility.

The agreement arrives amidst heightened tensions, with Trump warning Iran of aggressive actions if the strait was not reopened. Iranian naval forces have threatened any unauthorized passage attempting to navigate the strait. Talks are scheduled, aiming for a secure transit arrangement, while simultaneous negotiations address broader peace initiatives and sanctions relief. Oil futures showed resilience following reports of burgeoning U.S. crude stockpiles.

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