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Stocks Soar as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally

U.S. stocks surged after a two-week ceasefire deal between the U.S. and Iran was announced, lifting investor sentiment. The conflict's resolution alleviated fears of inflation, as markets worldwide rebounded. The S&P 500 rose above its 200-day average, with energy and industrial stocks showing notable gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 00:10 IST
Stocks Soar as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally
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U.S. stock markets rallied on Wednesday following a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, which brightened investor sentiments and eased inflation concerns. The three major U.S. stock indexes surged with significant gains amid a relief rally sparked by the temporary resolution of the conflict.

Brokered by Pakistan, the two-week suspension of hostilities lifted global markets reeling from disruptions caused by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran beginning February 28. The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for oil shipments, further boosted the positive outlook.

The S&P 500 shot past its 200-day moving average, and the Dow experienced its largest single-day gain in nearly a year, while European markets also enjoyed substantial gains. The CBOE Market Volatility index dropped to its lowest since the onset of the war, indicating decreased investor anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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