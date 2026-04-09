Fuel Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
U.S. consumers face continuing high fuel prices despite a temporary ceasefire in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Market experts caution that retail prices won't drop quickly, considering ongoing uncertainties and elevated global geopolitical risks. Diesel and jet fuel markets remain on edge due to tight supply.
Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, U.S. consumers continue to face high fuel costs, a consequence of the Middle East conflict. Experts warn that despite President Trump's announcement of a ceasefire, prices at the pump will remain elevated through the summer months.
The strategic Strait of Hormuz remains shut, and although futures prices for crude, gasoline, and diesel have decreased, consumers are unlikely to see immediate relief. Market analysts say uncertainties around the ceasefire and future supply make a quick decline in retail fuel prices improbable.
Rising insurance costs and tighter supplies exacerbate the issue, especially for diesel and jet fuel. With tensions ongoing, experts predict a sustained geopolitical risk premium, keeping markets unstable throughout the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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