Oil Market Shaken as Ceasefire Agreed Between U.S. and Iran

Oil prices took a significant hit on Wednesday, dropping below $100 a barrel as optimism emerged over the potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The decline follows U.S. President Donald Trump agreeing to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, easing fears of an immediate conflict in the pivotal oil transport region.

The ceasefire's impact was underscored by Brent crude futures closing $14.52 lower, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude falling by $18.54. With around 20% of the world's daily oil supply transiting the strait, the global market remained cautious but hopeful, as industry experts emphasized the fragile nature of the truce.

Despite positive market changes, regional tensions persisted, with Israel launching heavy strikes on Lebanon due to clashes with Hezbollah, and Iran's parliament criticizing the ceasefire's early violations. Meanwhile, strategic negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are poised to continue, targeting longer-term peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)