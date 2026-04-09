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Ceasefire Boosts Global Markets Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Iran led to a drop in oil futures and a rally in global markets. Despite skepticism over Iran's leverage, investors welcomed potential stability as Wall Street reached monthly highs. Treasury yields fell, and the dollar index edged higher amid cautious optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 01:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 01:29 IST
Ceasefire Boosts Global Markets Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
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On Wednesday, oil futures dropped below $100 a barrel, spurring a sharp rally in equity and bond prices, following a temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. The two-week truce paved the way for hopes of resumed oil and gas flows through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the agreement, brokered by Pakistan, just hours before a deadline to reopen the Strait, critical for global oil and liquified natural gas shipments. Although touted as a diplomatic win by Trump, analysts recognized Iran's control over the Strait as a significant strategic advantage.

Markets reacted positively to the potential stability, with major Wall Street indices soaring nearly one-month highs. However, underlying tensions lingered as Iran noted violations of the proposed terms even before formal talks, set to start Friday, complicating future negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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