Geopolitical Ceasefire Sparks Market Rally Amid Oil Price Drop

Oil futures sunk below $100 a barrel following a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This agreement, brokered by Pakistan, aims to resume oil and gas flows through the vital Strait of Hormuz, sending ripples through global energy markets and leading to a sharp rally in equities and bonds on Wednesday.

While Trump touted the ceasefire as a strategic win, market analysts highlight that Iran's control over the strait still grants it significant leverage. Despite the optimistic reactions in the financial markets, Iran's parliamentary speaker cited violations in a proposed agreement, casting doubt on the longevity of this ceasefire.

Investors reacted positively, pushing the S&P 500 to its highest close in a month as oil prices tumbled, potentially easing inflation and hinting at future Federal Reserve rate cuts. Despite the market rally, experts warn of ongoing uncertainties and contradictions in statements from both nations around the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)