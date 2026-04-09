Geopolitical Tensions Weigh on Chinese and Hong Kong Stocks

Stocks in China and Hong Kong experienced declines on Thursday, as investors reacted to escalating tensions in the Middle East. The CSI300 Index fell by 0.6%, with the Shanghai Composite Index declining 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong saw a 0.4% drop.

The renewed violence in the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran has cast doubts on the potential for a lasting peace agreement, putting the short-lived ceasefire at risk. This uncertainty has reverberated through financial markets, particularly affecting consumer staples and financial shares, which fell by 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

Despite the broader market downturn, energy shares rebounded slightly as oil prices rose, while tech giants in Hong Kong saw a 1.3% decrease. Investors are now focusing on China's upcoming inflation data for insights into domestic demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)