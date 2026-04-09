Tata Power and Databricks: Pioneering the Future of Data-Driven Energy Solutions

Tata Power has announced a strategic collaboration with Databricks, a US-based company, to develop an advanced data and AI platform designed to foster innovation in energy systems. This enterprise-wide initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency by harnessing the potential of AI and data analytics.

The partnership will enable Tata Power to unify its data resources, allowing for intelligent grid management, better power planning, and optimized operations across its diverse sectors. By eliminating data silos, the company seeks to gain improved insights, enhancing its decision-making capabilities and customer experience.

A standout feature of this transformation is the introduction of Genie, an AI agent from Databricks, which allows users to easily interact with data using natural language. This innovation represents a significant advancement in how businesses access and analyze enterprise data, according to top officials from both companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)