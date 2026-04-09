Market Reactions Amid Middle East Tensions

China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a downturn on Thursday with the markets reacting to increasing Middle East tensions.

The CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite saw declines of 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped by 0.5%. Analysts expressed concerns over the fragility of a recent ceasefire, citing the heavy strikes by Israel on Lebanon.

Despite a general decline, energy shares showed slight recovery thanks to rising oil prices. Investors now look forward to China's upcoming inflation report, hoping to gain insights into domestic economic trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)