India's Economic Growth Faces Inflation Risks Amid Iran War Woes

India's economic growth outlook for fiscal 2027, projected at 6.6%, faces potential threats from inflation worries triggered by the Iran war, according to the World Bank. Nevertheless, the nation's considerable foreign exchange buffers and a well-capitalized banking system are expected to mitigate these risks.

Concerns grow over the tenuous two-week Middle East ceasefire, particularly regarding restricted energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. As India imports approximately 90% of its oil, it is highly susceptible to energy supply disruptions, resulting in projected retail inflation of 4.9% for the current fiscal year, driven by increased food and energy prices.

Investor confidence has been shaken, evidenced by the rupee's record low against the backdrop of significant foreign fund withdrawals. The Reserve Bank of India anticipates a decline in growth to 6.9% in fiscal 2027, while maintaining substantial forex reserves worth $697.1 billion as of early April, is expected to bolster the country's financial resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)