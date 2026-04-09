India's Economic Forecast in Jeopardy Amidst Middle East Tensions

India's economic trajectory, predicted at a 6.6% growth for fiscal 2027, faces potential turbulence due to Middle East tensions exacerbating inflation concerns, the World Bank has warned. Despite worries, India's sizeable foreign exchange reserves and strong banking system could offer some relief.

The tenuous ceasefire in the Middle East raises alarms over energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for India, which relies on imports for 90% of its oil. This situation forecasts higher inflation rates for India, projected at 4.9%, according to World Bank's India Economist Aurelien Kruse.

Investor confidence is shaking, marked by a record rupee drop and significant foreign fund withdrawals. Rising input costs in the industrial sector and projected deficits in India's current and government accounts add to the economic concerns, compounded by rising energy import bills.