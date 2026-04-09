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Russian Oil Revenue Surges Amid Global Energy Crisis

Russia's oil tax revenue is set to double to $9 billion in April amid the ongoing global energy crisis sparked by the U.S. and Israeli attack on Iran. A shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz has elevated oil prices, providing Russia an opportunity for economic gain despite various geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:07 IST
Russian Oil Revenue Surges Amid Global Energy Crisis
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Russia is poised to see a significant increase in its oil tax revenue, expected to reach $9 billion in April. This surge comes as a result of the escalating global energy crisis initiated by the US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, according to a Reuters report released on Thursday.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial channel for global oil flow, has driven Brent oil prices past the $100 mark per barrel. This development presents a lucrative opportunity for Russia, the world's second-largest exporter of oil, although the windfall's extent will depend on how long the crisis persists.

While Russia faces a formidable budget deficit and challenges from internal tax reforms and Ukrainian assaults on its infrastructure, the increase in demand for Russian energy remains prominent. However, experts warn that the situation could change, with the potential for production cuts in the near future.

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