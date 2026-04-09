Indonesian President Prabowo's Potential Russia Visit Amid Global Energy Crisis

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto might soon head to Russia to engage in talks with President Vladimir Putin, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. An official announcement regarding the visit is expected shortly.

Amidst a global energy crisis rattling oil and gas markets, Russia has received numerous requests for its energy from various nations. When questioned about the potential Moscow visit and the topic of oil discussions, Peskov confirmed that preparations for the meeting between the two leaders are underway.

Currently, Indonesia sources 20% to 25% of its crude oil imports from the Middle East. To ensure sufficient domestic supply, the country is increasing imports from Angola and Nigeria. Prabowo has indicated he will soon embark on an international trip, but remains tight-lipped about the destination, stating only that it aims to secure national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)