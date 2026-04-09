Wall Street Wavers as Middle East Tensions Escalate and Inflation Lingers

Wall Street indices faced a downward trend on Thursday after a recent rally, reflecting rising concerns over the fragile Middle East ceasefire and ongoing inflation developments.

President Donald Trump's vows to retain military presence until Iran agrees to peace, amid Tehran's demand for an end to Israeli bombings in Lebanon, have contributed to heightened geopolitical tensions. This uncertainty, coupled with limited traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, has pushed oil prices up, impacting U.S. energy stock futures slightly.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq had earlier shown significant gains, buoyed by a temporary ceasefire. However, with inflation figures and the Federal Reserve's cautious stance overshadowing economic forecasts, investors are closely monitoring forthcoming economic indicators and potential interest rate shifts prompted by elevated oil prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)