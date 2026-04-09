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Wall Street Opens Steady Amid Middle East Tensions

The main indices of Wall Street opened with little change after a previous rally, as tensions resurfaced in the Middle East ceasefire and investors analyzed inflation data. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 saw slight declines, while the Nasdaq Composite experienced a minor rise at Thursday's opening session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street Opens Steady Amid Middle East Tensions
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On Thursday, Wall Street's main indices showed minimal movement at the opening following a rally the previous day, as concerns grew over the stability of a fragile Middle East ceasefire. Investors also carefully examined the latest inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a small dip, falling 69.3 points or 0.14%, landing at 47,840.63 at market open. Concurrently, the S&P 500 experienced a minor drop of 0.9 points, or 0.01%, bringing it to 6,783.69.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite managed a slight increase, rising by 11.4 points or 0.05%, reaching 22,646.353 as trading began. The market's unease reflects international tensions and close scrutiny of economic indicators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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