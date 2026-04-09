Wall Street Wavers as Middle East Tensions Influence Markets

Wall Street's main indexes took a slight hit on Thursday, struggling after a previous rally due to concerns over the Middle East situation, which kept investor caution high amid an in-line inflation report.

President Donald Trump's commitment to maintaining military presence in the Middle East until a resolution with Iran is achieved, coupled with Israel's ongoing actions in Lebanon and Tehran's warnings, affected market outlook. Issues such as uncertainties in the Strait of Hormuz have influenced oil prices, which saw a rebound but stayed below the $100 mark per barrel.

The S&P 500's energy sector gained 1.3% with utilities stocks rising notably by 1.6% as some market fears allayed. Tech stocks faced pressure as Microsoft and Apple declined, leading to tech-heavy Nasdaq's fall. Meanwhile, encouraging AI revenue news from Amazon buoyed consumer discretionary stocks.

(With inputs from agencies.)