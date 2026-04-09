Himachal Pradesh Farmers Face Unprecedented Weather Woes
Himachal Pradesh's farmers suffer from unseasonal weather, damaging crops including apples and vegetables. The state's Revenue Minister highlights inadequate compensation and urges insured claims. Efforts to revise aid and address pending payments are underway, as climate change poses growing risks to the fruit industry.
- Country:
- India
Farmers in Himachal Pradesh are grappling with severe agricultural challenges after unseasonal rainfall, snowfall, and hailstorms devastated their crops. Apple, stone fruit, and vegetables were particularly affected, with standing wheat crops also suffering substantial damage. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi acknowledged the extent of the loss and emphasized the need for reassessment of compensation.
Currently, compensation for crop loss is minimal, and Negi has consistently advocated for an overhaul. While some claims for the 2023-24 agricultural season have been settled, many for 2024-25 are still in process. Negi urged farmers to utilize the weather crop insurance scheme and file grievances if compensation isn't forthcoming. He cited financial aid improvements, with compensation raised from Rs 300 to Rs 8,000 per bigha.
Despite these measures, apple growers, like Sonam Chauhan, express distress over losses from erratic weather, including insufficient winter snowfall and recent storms. Harish Chauhan of the Growers Association criticized high insurance premiums and inadequate payouts. As weather patterns continue to challenge traditional farming, calls for governmental intervention to safeguard livelihoods grow louder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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