Coal Resurgence: Trump's Energy Gambit
The Trump administration's policies support coal plants, reversing efforts by the previous administration to embrace renewable energy. Emergency orders have kept coal plants open, raising electricity costs and pollution levels. Legal challenges and skepticism from economists surround this coal revival amidst climate change concerns.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration is reshaping the U.S. energy landscape by halting the closures of coal plants, thus reversing previous trends towards renewable energy. Through strategic use of government's powers, coal, which was earmarked for decline, is seeing a resurgence that could increase both electricity costs and air pollution levels.
Key governmental interventions to keep coal plants operational have sparked concern among environmentalists and led to legal battles from Democratic-led states. Critics argue that these actions could undo years of progress towards cleaner energy, hinder the fight against climate change, and lead to economic disadvantages internationally.
While industry executives champion the revival, experts express skepticism about coal's longevity, pointing to the economic viability and environmental benefits of renewable sources like solar. Despite setbacks in alternative energy projects, the administration remains committed to its coal policies, emphasizing energy reliability and independence.
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