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Market Teeter: Wall Street Reacts to Middle East Tensions and Energy Price Swings

Wall Street saw mixed trading as Middle East tensions and energy price fluctuations influenced investor decisions. Despite a fragile ceasefire, tech stocks dipped while oil prices rebounded. The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq experienced modest gains, with Amazon's impressive AI revenue offsetting losses in tech and software sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:31 IST
Market Teeter: Wall Street Reacts to Middle East Tensions and Energy Price Swings
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On Thursday, Wall Street's primary indexes edged higher amid volatile trading conditions. The rise was driven by broad-based gains across several sectors, even as tech stocks fell. This comes as investors weighed the fragility of a two-week Middle East ceasefire, intensified by Israel bombing targets in Lebanon.

The geopolitical tension, specifically around the Strait of Hormuz, fuelled uncertainty over energy shipments and pushed oil prices upward, although they stayed below $100 a barrel. Notably, the S&P 500's energy sector rose by 0.7%, with utilities stocks experiencing the most significant gains, climbing by 1.8%.

The S&P 500 gained support from consumer discretionary stocks, prominently Amazon, which surged 3.7% as its CEO highlighted $15 billion in annualized revenue from AI services. This gain countered losses in the tech sector, with Microsoft and Apple suffering declines. Investors continued to monitor economic indicators, including U.S. inflation data and the impact of oil price increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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