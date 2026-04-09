Piyush Goyal Rallies Support for Vanathi Srinivasan in Coimbatore

Union Minister Piyush Goyal participated in a roadshow on Thursday to support Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP Mahila Morcha president, in Coimbatore North's Saibaba Colony. The campaign, held ahead of Tamil Nadu's elections, saw BJP and AIADMK party members welcome the leaders with lotus garlands.

In her address, Vanathi Srinivasan expressed gratitude towards Goyal for his visit and campaign participation. Goyal, who introduced his speech in Tamil with 'Vanakkam,' highlighted the industrious and cheerful nature of Coimbatore's residents, likening them to Srinivasan.

Goyal accused the DMK government of corrupt practices, claiming it hindered Tamil Nadu's development and operated as a family enterprise. He reiterated the NDA's opposition to dynastic politics and expressed confidence in AIADMK leading a new government post-elections. Goyal further criticized DMK leaders for dominating and accused them of promoting 'mafias.'

During his speech, Goyal highlighted Prime Minister Modi's focus on development, accusing the DMK of creating obstacles and misusing central funds. He alleged the DMK resisted projects like the Metro Rail to avoid transparent bidding. Goyal urged voters to avoid endorsing DMK's alleged nepotism.

He contrasted the NDA's unity against the DMK and Congress's internal conflicts, emphasizing Vanathi Srinivasan's past electoral victory over Kamal Haasan. Goyal called for the revival of 'Amma rule' and urged voters to end corruption and support the NDA.

Concluding his speech, Goyal reminded attendees of past electoral successes in Coimbatore and stressed that continued support for the NDA could end dynastic politics, leading to power in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)