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Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access with Eli Lilly's New Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon Pharmacy is expanding its weight-loss medication offerings by stocking Eli Lilly's new pill in select kiosks and providing same-day delivery. By partnering with Eli Lilly and focusing on consumer convenience, Amazon aims to make prescription access easier and more widespread in underserved areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 22:46 IST
Amazon Pharmacy Expands Access with Eli Lilly's New Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon Pharmacy is broadening its healthcare services by stocking Eli Lilly's new weight-loss medication in kiosks at select primary care clinics. This expansion includes the offer of same-day delivery for the drug, reflecting Amazon's ongoing commitment to convenient healthcare access.

According to Tanvi Patel, Amazon Pharmacy Vice President, the non-refrigeration requirement of these pills allows them to be stored safely and readily dispensed at kiosks. This capability complements Amazon's strategy of enhancing medication delivery for nearly half of its U.S. customers, with the company working to expand this service further.

In addition to distributing Eli Lilly's product, Amazon previously stocked Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill in California. Through partnerships with prescribing platforms and primary care services such as One Medical, Amazon continues to innovate in the healthcare sector, aiming to reduce prescription barriers and shipping expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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