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Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein

First Lady Melania Trump has publicly denied any relationship with Jeffrey Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell. In a rare public statement, she addressed rumors linking her to the disgraced financier, calling for an end to the defamatory claims. Epstein faced charges of sex trafficking minors before his death in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:15 IST
Melania Trump Refutes Ties with Jeffrey Epstein
Melania Trump

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States, has stepped forward to refute claims regarding her alleged connections to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Addressing the media from the White House, Melania firmly denied any relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a rare and emphatic statement, she described any such rumors as defamatory and insisted that her interactions with Epstein and Maxwell were limited to mere casual correspondence. The First Lady took this opportunity to clear her name amidst the swirling allegations.

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who, before his death in 2019, faced federal charges concerning the sex trafficking of minors. His demise, occurring in a Manhattan jail cell, was officially labeled a suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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