High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin's Envoy Meets Trump Team

Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, is visiting the United States to engage in high-level discussions with the Trump administration.

The talks aim to explore avenues for a peace deal concerning Ukraine and improved economic cooperation between the two global powers.

This diplomatic effort occurs before a critical U.S. decision on April 11 regarding the extension of sanctions relief on Russian oil, a topic likely to be included in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)