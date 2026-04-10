High-Stakes Diplomacy: Putin's Envoy Meets Trump Team
Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, is in the U.S. to meet with members of President Trump's administration. Discussions focus on a peace deal for Ukraine and U.S.-Russia economic cooperation. The visit also precedes a U.S. decision on extending sanctions relief for Russian oil.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 00:19 IST
Kirill Dmitriev, the special envoy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, is visiting the United States to engage in high-level discussions with the Trump administration.
The talks aim to explore avenues for a peace deal concerning Ukraine and improved economic cooperation between the two global powers.
This diplomatic effort occurs before a critical U.S. decision on April 11 regarding the extension of sanctions relief on Russian oil, a topic likely to be included in the discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)