Crisis Strikes: Saudi Oil Infrastructure Under Siege

Saudi Arabia's vital energy infrastructure has faced severe disruptions following a series of attacks, slashing oil production capacity by 600,000 barrels per day, according to official sources.

The Saudi Arabian state news agency SPA reported casualties among the energy sector personnel due to strikes affecting major oilfields and refining facilities, including Manifa and Khurais.

The escalating conflict in the region, involving missile and drone strikes, underscores the risks to global oil supplies, with Saudi Arabia's output playing a pivotal role in stabilizing international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)