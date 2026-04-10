Shocking Impact: Disruptions in Saudi Oil Output Amidst Rising Geo-political Tensions

Saudi Arabia's oil production has suffered a severe blow following attacks on its energy facilities, resulting in a reduction of approximately 600,000 barrels per day, according to the state news agency SPA. The East-West pipeline, a crucial route for circumventing the Strait of Hormuz, has also been affected, lowering throughput by 700,000 bpd.

The kingdom, which is the planet's leading oil exporter, plays a pivotal role in the global crude markets. Recent geopolitical tensions, notably from the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, have heightened the frequency of attacks, with Saudi Arabia intercepting hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones.

Oil traders and analysts note the critical nature of this disruption. Shohrukh Zukhridinov, a Dubai-based oil trader, termed the situation a 'logistics shock layered on top of a production shock.' Meanwhile, Edward Meir, a Marex analyst, observed that the market's tightness will likely elevate oil prices, as these developments further constrain global oil supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)