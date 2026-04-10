Strikes on Saudi Energy Facilities Threaten Global Oil Supply

Recent strikes on Saudi Arabian energy facilities have significantly impacted the kingdom's oil production and pipeline throughput. The Ministry of Energy reported a reduction of 600,000 barrels per day in oil production capacity and a 700,000 bpd cut to the East-West Pipeline's flow, escalating global energy concerns.

The attacks occurred amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, further complicating the geopolitical landscape. As a result, crude oil prices saw an increase, with Brent futures rising in post-settlement trade. The situation remains precarious, with the East-West Pipeline serving as a vital export route due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade.

Global oil markets are bracing for potential long-term disruptions as Saudi Arabia plays a pivotal role in energy exports. Strikes at major refineries and production sites have underscored the vulnerability of global energy supplies, risking price volatility amid ongoing regional conflict.