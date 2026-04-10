Japan's Strategic Oil Reserves: A New Release Plan Unveiled
Japan is planning a new release of its oil reserves, starting from May, as announced by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The intention is to distribute 20 days' worth of oil, adding to the ongoing efforts that began on March 16. Japan aims to mitigate its heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil supplies.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan has announced a new release of oil reserves starting from May, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi declared on Friday. The initiative will involve distributing 20 days' worth of reserves in an ongoing effort to manage the nation's oil supply needs.
Currently, Japan depends heavily on the Middle East for approximately 95% of its oil. Japan began tapping into its stockpiles on March 16 as part of a coordinated international response, aimed at ensuring energy security amid fluctuating global conditions.
By April 6, Japan had enough reserves to cover 230 days. With these strategic moves, Japan is releasing a total of 50 days' worth of oil consumption to reduce dependency and stabilize its energy flow.
ALSO READ
Strikes on Saudi Energy Facilities Threaten Global Oil Supply
The Strait of Hormuz: Key to Energy Security and Global Economics
Game-Changer for India's Energy Security: Rajasthan Refinery Expansion Approved
Airlines Demand Energy Security Amid Rising Jet Fuel Costs
India's Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor: A Milestone in Energy Security