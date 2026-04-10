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Japan's Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amidst Middle East Tensions

Japan is set to release 20 days' worth of oil reserves, ensuring domestic supply as Middle East tensions affect global energy. Despite a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, the Strait of Hormuz blockade continues. Japan balances imports with U.S. support and seeks diverse global suppliers for uninterrupted oil flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:55 IST
Japan's Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amidst Middle East Tensions
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In response to ongoing Middle East instability, Japan will release 20 days' worth of oil reserves starting in May, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Friday during a cabinet meeting. This move aims to ensure a stable domestic supply as the global market grapples with disruptions from the region.

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire in their conflict that began in late February. However, Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains, causing significant disruptions in global energy supplies. To counter these challenges, Japan began releasing reserves on March 16, independently and with global coordination.

Japan, traditionally reliant on the Middle East for 95% of its oil imports, is now exploring alternative routes and sources. By May, it plans to secure over half its oil needs from non-Hormuz routes. Partnering with the U.S. to boost imports, Japan also seeks suppliers from Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Brazil, and beyond.

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