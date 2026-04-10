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Anant Ambani's Charitable Initiatives Illuminate KISS Students' Futures

On his birthday, Anant Ambani announced scholarships, learning experiences, and job opportunities for KISS students. The initiatives include visits to Vantara and job placements in Reliance Group companies. Celebrations were held nationwide, while Ambani pledged significant donations for temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:11 IST
Anant Ambani's Charitable Initiatives Illuminate KISS Students' Futures
KISS students form Vantara logo to thank Anant Ambani (Photo/KISS Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation's students expressed gratitude with a human display of the 'VANTARA' logo on Friday to honor Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on his birthday. Ambani unveiled a series of educational and employment opportunities that promise to transform the futures of KISS students.

Offering scholarships for the current academic year, Ambani also announced that high-achieving students from kindergarten through postgraduate levels will visit Vantara, a wildlife center in Gujarat founded by him. Moreover, Reliance Group will provide jobs to 30 KISS graduates annually, ensuring career growth for tribal youth.

Meanwhile, nationwide festivities marked Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, with celebrations ranging from charitable events to social gatherings. A special event at Jaipur's Hathi Gaon featured grand decorations. Recently, Ambani pledged Rs 18 crore toward temple infrastructure and animal welfare in Kerala. Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan extended their heartfelt wishes via social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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