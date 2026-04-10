Escalating Tensions in the Strait: Impacts on Global Markets

Global markets are on edge as the U.S.-Iran ceasefire shows signs of collapsing. Israeli attacks on Lebanon and responses from Hezbollah have strained tensions, particularly impacting the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial artery for oil and gas shipments.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks dialogue with Lebanon after severe bombardment, while U.S. President Donald Trump criticizes Iran's strait blockade, which has sharply reduced oil flow. This blockade, during the ongoing U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran, continues to rattle investors and markets worldwide.

With global oil prices rising due to disrupted supply lines, Japan has announced plans to release its oil reserves to maintain stability. Meanwhile, European stocks show modest increases, with various key economic indicators anticipated to influence future market directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)