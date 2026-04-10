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Ukraine to Restore Druzhba Pipeline Amid Hungary Dispute

Ukraine advances in restoring the Druzhba oil pipeline, damaged by a Russian strike, promising completion by spring. Hungary and Slovakia blame Ukraine for delays, impacting their Russian oil supply. The dispute led Hungary to block an EU loan to Ukraine, adding tension before Hungary's parliamentary elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:33 IST
Ukraine to Restore Druzhba Pipeline Amid Hungary Dispute
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  • Ukraine

Ukraine has announced significant advancements in repairing the Druzhba oil pipeline, which was damaged by a Russian drone strike. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the repairs will be completed by spring, amid tensions with Hungary over the disrupted supply of Russian oil.

Hungary and Slovakia, both maintaining political and energy ties with Russia, accuse Ukraine of delaying essential repairs. However, Ukraine denies these claims, emphasizing their commitment to fulfilling the repair agreement despite challenges such as irreparable storage tanks.

The disagreement over the oil transit has escalated tensions, with Hungary blocking a substantial 90-billion-euro loan from the European Union to Ukraine until pipeline flows are restored. This issue adds a complex layer to Hungary's forthcoming parliamentary elections, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a competitive challenge from the center-right Tisza party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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