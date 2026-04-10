Zelenskiy Faces Spring-Summer Diplomatic Pressures Amid Oil Strikes and Peace Talks
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine anticipates a challenging spring and summer where the nation will face diplomatic pressures and battlefield tensions. Ukraine is being asked to limit strikes on Russia's oil sector while seeking to resume peace talks. Despite mixed international pressures, Ukraine continues military actions to counter Russian aggression.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned of a challenging spring and summer for Ukraine, as the country faces mounting pressures both on the battlefield and in diplomatic negotiations to end the ongoing war.
Amidst rising oil prices due to conflicts in Iran and escalating Middle East tensions, Zelenskiy noted that Ukraine's partners have urged Kyiv to scale back strikes on Russia's oil sector. While not naming these partners, he suggested that Russia should cease its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure to promote de-escalation.
Zelenskiy emphasized the anticipation of a tough political and military period, calling for sustained international pressure on Russia. With recent Ukrainian military assaults targeting Russian oil facilities, Zelenskiy highlighted the necessity for Russia to engage in diplomatic talks to achieve peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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