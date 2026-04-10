Japan's Strategic Oil Reserve Release Amid Global Supply Disruption

In response to ongoing global supply disruptions, Japan is set to release 20 days' worth of oil reserves starting in May, a move Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed during a cabinet meeting.

The decision comes amidst continued conflict in the Middle East, with a U.S.-Iran ceasefire failing to alleviate the blockade of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, imperative to Japan's oil imports.

Japan, heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil, aims to secure over half its imports from alternative routes by May, including quadrupled supplies from the U.S. and multiple global sources, according to METI documents released on Friday.